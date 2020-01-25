Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion
Bronson, MI
Brent D. Mynhier


1959 - 2020
Brent D. Mynhier Obituary
Brent Douglas Mynhier passed away suddenly at his home in Boynton Beach, Fla., on Jan. 5, 2020.

Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.

He was born Nov. 19,1959, a son of Sharon Tefft Mynhier of Bronson and LD?Mynhier of New Hampshire.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter Haley Kowalski; son Ryan Mynhier; grandchildren Brooklyn and Coleson; brother Brad; aunts Dottie Bressler and Dirinda Maddy; and uncle Dennis Brauker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A?celebration of Brent's life will be from 2-4 p.m., Feb. 1, at the American Legion in Bronson.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020
