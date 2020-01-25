|
Brent Douglas Mynhier passed away suddenly at his home in Boynton Beach, Fla., on Jan. 5, 2020.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place.
He was born Nov. 19,1959, a son of Sharon Tefft Mynhier of Bronson and LD?Mynhier of New Hampshire.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by daughter Haley Kowalski; son Ryan Mynhier; grandchildren Brooklyn and Coleson; brother Brad; aunts Dottie Bressler and Dirinda Maddy; and uncle Dennis Brauker; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A?celebration of Brent's life will be from 2-4 p.m., Feb. 1, at the American Legion in Bronson.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 25, 2020