Bruce Barry, Obituary
Bruce Barry, 74, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at his home, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.
Born in Coldwater, he had lived for many years in Georgia. He graduated from Coldwater High School; was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving two tours in Vietnam, a retired truck driver and enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Duane and Dorothy Mae (Fish) Barry.
Survivors are his close friend and companion, Wendy Stephens of Ludowici; a brother, Stan (Juanita) Barry Quincy; nieces Dawn (Kent) Hart and Amy Adair; nephews Scott (Christine) Barry and Matthew (Erin) Barry; three great-nieces; six great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews.
Private burial will be in the Georgia Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Ga.
Arrangements are under the direction of Howard Funeral Home of Ludowici, Ga.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020
