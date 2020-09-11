Bruce L. Mills, age 51, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on September 7, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland.
Born in Coldwater, Michigan, he was the son of the late Arthur Paul and Anna Ruth (Mahr) Mills and husband of 10 years to Jennifer E. (Dysinger) Mills. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Gulf War. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans
. He enjoyed reading and playing video games. Bruce really loved his cats and spending time with his grandnieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is survived by his brother, Patrick Mills; two sisters, Deborah Balowski and Theresa Mills; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas, Samuel and Michael Mills.