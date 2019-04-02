|
Bruce Patrick Bowers, 68, of Quincy passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek.
A funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Dutcher Funeral Home from 4 – 7 p.m. and again on Friday prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.
Bruce was born December 16, 1950 to Clifford and Jean (Chaney) Bowers in Coldwater. He graduated from Western Michigan University and later earned a Master's in Education from Marygrove College in Detroit. Bruce put his education to good use as both a teacher at Quincy Middle School and then as Assistant Principal for both Quincy Middle and High School. He retired in 2012 after 20 plus years of teaching and caring for his students. Prior to his teaching career, he worked for Midwest Foundry in Coldwater for nearly 20 years. On October 31, 1970 he married the love of his life, Danelle Olney at the Girard United Methodist Church.
Bruce was a member of the Michigan Association of Retired School Personnel. He was an avid Corvette fan, owning at least 6 different styles over the years. Bruce enjoyed being a Tigers fan, collecting sports cards, autographed pictures and other memorabilia. He liked to do lawn work, keeping a well mowed yard. Bruce's true joy in life was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be remembered for being very conversational and a giving man with a good sense of humor.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 48 years, Danelle Bowers of Quincy; his children Brett (Lori) Bowers of Quincy, Dave (Tracy) Bowers of Rockford, MI, Steve Bowers of Temperance, MI, and Jaimie (Jeremy) Adams of Hillsdale; his sister Johanna Ferguson-Hippensteel of Quincy; his brother Clifford Bowers, Jr. of Coldwater; his sister-in-law JoEllen Bowers of South Dakota; his grandchildren Cole, Rachel, Brady, and Eliana Bowers, Bryn, Nash, and Nell Adams; many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Jim Bowers; his sister-in-law Sandra Bowers; his brother-in-law Jim Olney; his niece Kathy Johnson; and his great nephew Clifford Bowers IV.
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society or Quincy Alumni Association Scholarship Fund. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 2, 2019