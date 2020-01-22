|
|
Buster "Buss" Junior Bassage, 90, of Coldwater, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility in Coldwater.
The funeral service will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater with Pastor David Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 PM at California Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 AM at the church. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Buss was born February 27, 1929 in Montgomery, MI to Sydney & Bessie (Nelson) Bassage. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Buss married Margarette (Selleh) Groholski on February 10, 1979 in Coldwater.
Mr. Bassage worked for 26 years at Arnold Auto Parts in Coldwater and owned and operated Coldwater Automotive Machine for 15 years, retiring in 2000.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church and served on the board at the Branch Area Career Center. Buss had a great love of classic cars and flying airplanes, also being a licensed pilot. He was a member of Branch County Aviation and the Branch Area Antique Auto Club, where he served as past president.
Buss is survived by his wife Margarette, his son Christopher (Vicki) Bassage of Coldwater, his step children Steve (Lori) Groholski of Coldwater, David (Trisha) Groholski of Ft. Wayne, IN, Karen Groholski of Coldwater, his siblings Bernice Hartman of Montgomery, Bernadine (Gordy) Vincent of Camden, his grandchildren Lindsey (Nizar) Idrissi , Elise (Mike) Marsh, Dana Groholski, Keely Groholski, Corey (Alison) Bassage, Nick (Elizabeth) Bassage, Alex Bassage, Kelsi (Trent) Morrill, Travis Bassage, Kenni Bassage, 5 great grandchildren and his former wives Helen Charbeneau and Ella Ward. He was preceded in death by his son Dan Bassage, his siblings Betty Benninghoff, Bob Bassage, Barb Flemming, Basil Bassage, Bruce Bassage, Bonna Jean VanHoosear, Beatrice Shook and Beverly Sines.
Memorials may be directed to the Career Center Automotive Program, Maple Lawn Activity Fund or the First Baptist Church.
www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 22, 2020