Carl J. Walker, 85, of Quincy, formerly of Bronson and Sherwood, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Union City, with visitation starting at noon, just prior to the service. Interment will follow at Matteson Township Cemetery. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

