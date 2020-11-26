1/1
Carline A Preston
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carline Ann Preston, 79 of Jonesville went to be with her parents and brother Rovell on Monday, November 23, 2020 while surrounded by her Salem Home family.

A private graveside service will take place at Knauss Cemetery. The Carline was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Carline was born August 7, 1941 to Claude and Pauline (Stickney) Preston in Ovid Township. She was born with life-long disabilities that altered her path of life. Carline enjoyed the simple things in life, such as being wrapped in a warm blanket. She was very fond of her baby dolls. Carline was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by those who knew her.

Carline is survived by her siblings Lee (Pat) Preston of Quincy, Arthur (Jan) Preston of Bronson, Florence Wells of Coldwater, Pat (Donald) Miller of Conyers, GA, Neva (Gilbert) Murray of Cataic, Ca, and Caren (Donald) Estes of Glen St. Mary, FL; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; Peg Root, Alyson Baker, her Salem Home family and the gang at Heritage House in Reading. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rovell Preston.

Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hillsdale County. www.dutcherfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved