Carline Ann Preston, 79 of Jonesville went to be with her parents and brother Rovell on Monday, November 23, 2020 while surrounded by her Salem Home family.
A private graveside service will take place at Knauss Cemetery. The Carline was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Carline was born August 7, 1941 to Claude and Pauline (Stickney) Preston in Ovid Township. She was born with life-long disabilities that altered her path of life. Carline enjoyed the simple things in life, such as being wrapped in a warm blanket. She was very fond of her baby dolls. Carline was deeply loved and will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
Carline is survived by her siblings Lee (Pat) Preston of Quincy, Arthur (Jan) Preston of Bronson, Florence Wells of Coldwater, Pat (Donald) Miller of Conyers, GA, Neva (Gilbert) Murray of Cataic, Ca, and Caren (Donald) Estes of Glen St. Mary, FL; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; Peg Root, Alyson Baker, her Salem Home family and the gang at Heritage House in Reading. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Rovell Preston.
Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Hillsdale County. www.dutcherfh.com