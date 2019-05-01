|
Carol A. Wheeler, 71, of Bronson, died on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A celebration of Carol's life will be held at 11a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Pastor Terry Siler from the Congregational Church in Bronson will officiate. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., also at the Lighthouse in Union City.
Carol was born on May 11, 1947 in Ft. Wayne, Ind., to Franklin M. and Stella Ann (Momper) Pequignot. The family moved to Michigan and Carol graduated from Union City High School in 1965.
On May 25, 1968, she married Donald A. Wheeler at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Union City. He survives. The couple raised three children together and enjoyed nearly 51 years of marriage together.
Mrs. Wheeler worked as a machine operator at Maxitrol in Colon for 30 years and worked in the kitchen at Colon Schools for several years in the 1980s. She was very spiritual and attended several different churches in the area.
Carol was an amazing soul that loved others unconditionally. She would often remark about how we should show others grace and had a saying of "light, live & love." She had a great love for music and was caught dancing at work on many occasions. Her grandchildren were her world. She always made time for them an made beautiful many memories. She liked to clear the ice at her home so the kids could ice skate when they came over. Birthdays were especially important to Carol, as she would throw a birthday party for each family member to make sure they felt special and loved. She was the grandmother that everyone wished they had.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her.
In addition to her husband, Donald Wheeler of Bronson, Carol is survived by her children Angela (Scott) Taylor of Sherwood, Amy Bottger of Sturgis and Aaron Wheeler of Colon; her siblings Mike (Betty) Pequignot of Ft. Wayne, Ind., Marianne (Rudy) Mack of Battle Creek, Rosemary (Darell) Krieg of Burlington; and her grandchildren Paige Taylor, Marissa Taylor, Seth Taylor, Sebastian Bottger, Ellie Wheeler and Owen Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her parents; a stillborn child; her son-in-law Jason Bottger; brothers-in-law Lyle Mack and Dick Johnson; and her mother-in-law Phyllis Wheeler.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Union City United Methodist Thrift Shop. Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 1, 2019