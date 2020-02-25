|
Carol Diane Reese (Swanson), 72 of Rochester Hills, MI passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Carol was born September 29, 1947 to Robert and Lois Swanson in Minneapolis, MN, but spent most of her formative years in Coldwater, MI. She attended Coldwater High School. She went onto marry Wendel Reese, also from Coldwater, and have two daughters. Carol enjoyed many years in Kalamazoo MI, being a stay at home mom and later worked in retail, as a switchboard operator, file room processor and at the Arkansas Heart hospital. She also lived in Terre Haute, IN and Little Rock, AR for a few years before moving back to Michigan to be near her grandchildren.
Carol could be found enjoying movies, scrabble, the occasional casino and spending time with family. She loved Lake Michigan with many memorable family trips to the sunny beach.
Carol is survived by her daughters Wendy O'Brien of Troy MI and Laurie Reese of Mount Gilead OH; her sister Kathy Sitzes and niece Sarah Debolt of Enon OH; her grandchildren Shaylyn, Jaycy and Macray; and her son in law Matt O'Brien. She is also survived by many loving extended family members from her marriage to Wendel.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020