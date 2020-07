Or Copy this URL to Share

Carol Oakes, 74, of Tekonsha, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.



Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held at this time.



The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store