Carolyn K. Onofrietti
Carolyn Kay Onofrietti, 74, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, October, 2, 2020 at Aperion Care in Angola. She was born October 30, 1945 in Coldwater to Lawrence B. and Virginia R. (Nutt) Crandall.

She attended Coldwater Community Schools and went on to work at Wolf Envolope for many years. Carolyn was on a bowling league for many years and enjoyed scrapbooking. She was a great loving mother and loved her grand and great-grandchildren dearly.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Tammy Onofrietti of Battle Creek; son, Todd J. (Julie H.) Griffin of Vicksburg; two brothers, Terry (Phyllis) Crandall of Fort Wayne, Lawrence M. (Cheryl) Crandall of Coldwater; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation for Carolyn Kay Onofrietti will be Monday, October 5, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Promedica Coldwater Hospice.


Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel
111 E Chicago St
Quincy, MI 49082
5176395555
