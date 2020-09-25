Cecil O. Paradine, 94, of Tekonsha, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility.
The funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Military honors will be presented by the Post #52 American Legion Drill Team. Visitation will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Cecil was born May 6, 1926 in Ovid Township, MI to Almond & Hazel (Church) Paradine. He served in the US Army from 1945 – 1947, during the end of the WWII era. Cecil married K. Jean Thomas on December 14, 1945 in Napoleon, Ohio. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2020.
Mr. Paradine worked for many years at farm elevators, co-ops and Farm Bureau services. He worked for the Branch County Parks and Recreation Department as manager through the Branch County Road Commission. Cecil was a member of the Union City Rotary, the Lions Club of Tekonsha and the Girard United Methodist Church, where he actively served as Treasurer and Chairman of the Board. He also served as Girard Township Supervisor for several years. Cecil enjoyed gardening and was a skilled woodworker. His greatest joy was his family and he treasured the time they spent together at the lake.
Cecil is survived by his children Cindra (Jerry) Thompson of Tekonsha, Jeri (Ken) Osborn of Winston, GA, his grandchildren Sarah Davis, Michelle (Jeff) Klingler, Deanne (Jamison) Clark, Jessica Osborn, Betsy Osborn; his great grandchildren Lillie, Grace, Anthony, Mitchell, Austin and Miaya; his great, great grandson Logan and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters Richard & Rodney Paradine, Avis Langworthy, Beatrice Wolf, Freda Harnish, Edna Strong, Marjorie Wolf & Barbara Case.
Memorials may be directed to the Girard United Methodist Church. www.dutcherfh.com.