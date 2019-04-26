|
|
Cecil William Morrison, 82, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 10, 1936, in Nauvoo, Ohio, to Arthur and Elanor (Korff) Morrison. He married Susan Rzepka on March 25, 1983, and she survives.
He was a graduate of Quincy High School and a lifelong truck driver spending most of his career with Acorn.
In addition to his wife, Susan, Cecil is survived by two daughters, Amy (Todd) Tackett of Coldwater and Erica (Jason Levesque) Morrison of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; four sons, Cecil Morrison and Laurie of Quincy, Scott (Lisa) Peterson of Quincy, Tracy Peterson of Quincy, and Erin (Dena) Peterson of Montgomery; three sisters, Virginia Sattler of Allen, Carol (Lewis) Saunders of Quincy, and Ruth (Jerry) Sheerer of Mesick, Mich.; two brothers, Ed (Shirley) Morrison of California and Art (Julie) Morrison of Mesick, Mich.; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Betty and Diane.
Funeral services for Cecil W. Morrison will be held Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. Interment will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family of Cecil. W. Morrison
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 26, 2019