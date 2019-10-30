|
Cervando B. Trujillo, 49 of Coldwater passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at Maple Lawn while surrounded by his loving family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 12:00 PM at St. Mary of Assumption Church in Bronson with Father Dan Hyman officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 4:30-8:00 PM, with the rosary to begin at 7:00 PM, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Cervando was born October 12, 1970 to Fidel and Eva (Bautista) Trujillo in Guerrero, Mexico. He was a hardworking man, spending seven plus years at Real Alloy in Coldwater as a fork truck driver. On December 19, 1991, Cervando married the love of his life, Maribel Estrada in Mexico.
Cervando was a man of faith and a life-long Catholic parishioner. He had many interests including dancing, cooking, and traveling. Cervando always kept his car in top condition. His true joy in life was spending time with his family and many friends loving life. Cervando will be remembered for his caring, outgoing, and happy personality. He will be missed by many.
Cervando is survived by his wife of almost 28 years, Maribel Trujillo of Coldwater; his parents Fidel (Eva) Trujillo of Mexicao; his children Yurisvel, Lizandra, and Cervando Jr. Trujillo all of Coldwater; his siblings Genaro (Araceli) Trujillo of Columbus, OH, Gaudencia (Enrique Maldonado) Trujillo of Mexico, Teresa (Jose Angel Mendez) Trujillo of CA, Socoro Trujillo of CA, and Esperanza Trujillo of Mexico; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Ramiro Trujillo and his sister Mercarita Trujillo.
Memorials may be directed to the family. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 30, 2019