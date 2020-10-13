1/1
Charles C Heath
Charles C. Heath, 80, of Coldwater, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Grand Vista in Marshall.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater with Pastor Nelson Brandymore officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 5-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.

Charles was born May 21, 1940 in Branch County, MI to Clarence & Nora (Beers) Heath. He married Ruth D. Bradley on November 3, 1962 in Bronson, MI. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2018.

Mr. Heath worked for 20 years at American Truck Lines and Consolidated Freightways until his retirement. He attended the Free Methodist Church in Coldwater and loved to watch old Western films. Charles was an avid hunter, ranking 3rd in the state for the largest buck in 1960. Most of all, he was a devoted husband, spending 18 years dedicated to caring for his wife until her passing in 2018.

Charles is survived by his sons Bobby (Peggy ) Heath of Coldwater, Terry (Ruth) Heath of Liberty, MO, his sister Lorraine (Steve) Clifford of Fremont, IN, his half-sister Dort Herman of Coldwater and his grandson Adam Heath of Grand Rapids. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson Travis Heath, his brother Gene Heath and his sister Donna Fisk.

Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Commission on Aging. www.dutcherfh.com.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
