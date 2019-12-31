Home

Charles D. Kirk Obituary
Charles Dean Kirk, 66 of Coldwater passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

In following with his wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Charles was born May 7, 1953 to Donald and Winifred (Booher) Kirk in Coldwater. He graduated from Coldwater High School. Charles worked for many years at the Coldwater State Home as a resident advisor. He later worked for the State Prison in Coldwater as a guard before retiring.

Charles enjoyed being outdoors, especially going hunting and fishing. He was very handy doing both construction and farming work after retirement. In high school his was a very skilled wrestler, finishing 2nd in the state finals. Charles will be remembered for being strong willed and having a great sense of humor.

Mr. Kirk is survived by his sons Toby (Lisa) Kirk and Tyson Kirk all of Coldwater; his siblings Dona (Terry) Clark of Girard, Mike (Kathy) Kirk of Coldwater, and Lisa (Bill) Bowerman of Quincy; his grandchildren Julia, McKinley, Logan, Lyra, and Lana Kirk; his companion Shawnee Reum and many nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorials may be directed to a .
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019
