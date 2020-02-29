|
Charles Eugene Baker, 66, of Bronson passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Terry Siler officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Chuck was born June 19, 1953 in LaGrange, IN to Donald Baker and Esther (Huber) Lunger. He graduated from Bronson High School in 1972 and on August 17, 1990 he married Karole Kyle in Bronson and she survives. He worked as a machinist for 43 plus years; 27 years at Sutton tool, 14 years at XY tool and die, and 6 years at Darrell Cox Racing. Charles was a member of the Bronson Bowling Association, the Eagles, and the Moose both in Sturgis. He enjoyed lighthouses, tall boats, trains, and working with his hands whether it was rebuilding engines or if it was vehicles, especially Ford vehicles. He was a fan of Star Trek and had also spent time coaching baseball and bowling; but his true passion, was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chuck was colorful, outgoing, and full of knowledge. His sense of humor was unmatched and his roaring laughter will always be missed.
In addition to his wife, Karole, Charles is survived by his children, Mike (Jen) Baker of Bronson; Jamie (Gideon) Baumeister of Sturgis; Justin (Bethany Gould) Greenfield of Coldwater; sisters, Donna (Jim) Myers of Orland, IN; Marilyn (Lewis) Lukazcek of Coldwater, Marge Baker Sprowl of Marquette, MI; Judy (Darrel Klinger) Dixon of Bronson; brother, Edward Baker of Sturgis; brother-in-law Joe (Heather) Kyle of Sturgis; grandchildren, Taylor (Greg Miller) Mulkey, Breanna Baker, Alex Mulkey, Savannah Baumeister, Bailee Modert, Jason Greenfield, Tucker Fritz, Brayden Fritz, Chaz Greenfield, KairaLynne Baumeister, Ronin Baumeister; and great-grandchildren, Jacelyn Henderson, Leighton Henderson, and Elyison Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father Leo Lunger, step-mother Edith Baker, one brother Kenny Baker, and one brother-in-law Steve Kyle.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bronson USBC Youth Bowling.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 29, 2020