Charles J. Richards, 94, of Quincy, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital following a short illness.
Mr. Richards was born February 18, 1926 in Kendallville, IN to Charles and Georgia (Bradley) Richards. He attended Huntertown High School in Indiana. He married A. Yvonne Harry on December 6, 1946 at the Huntertown United Methodist Church. They resided in the Ft. Wayne area and then moved to Quincy in 1969.
There, Charles ("Cheerful Charlie") and his wife, Yvonne, formed Jim and Paul's Mobile Homes, Inc. He was President and General Manager and wife Yvonne was Secretary. The business was sold in 1987 and at that time, both retired.
Charles was a WWII veteran, serving with the First Army, 1st Div. 16th Infantry Reg. Dog Co. from January 1945 until the war was over (Big Red One). Then was transferred to the 16th Inf. Regimental Headquarters Band where he was in charge of the newly formed Drum and Bugle Corp. and then Drum Major for the Regimental Military Band.
Mr. Richards was a member of the Quincy Mt. Vernon Masonic Lodge, a 32nd Degree Mason with the Valley of Scottish Rite, Ft. Wayne and also a member of the Mizpah Shrine Ft. Wayne. Chas also played in the Mizpah Shrine Temple Band and the American Legion Post 47 Band in Ft. Wayne for many years and was assistant Drum Major for both.
Charles also holds memberships in the Elks and Moose Lodge and the Quincy American Legion. Past member of the Quincy Township Board and Marble Coldwater Lake Association. A member of the Branch County Planning Commission. A member of the Coldwater United Methodist Church and had served on the Board of Trustees for a number of years.
He was a long-standing member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary, serving under the command of St. Ignace, MI Coast Guard Station.
Charles held the office of Flotilla Commander (Central Region, Div. 16 FL. 08). He served many active years as a Staff Officer with the Div. Unit and then as a District Staff Officer, Marine Leader.
He is survived by two sons, Donald (Jill Ayler) Richards of Colorado and Charles (Tammy) Richards of Eaton Rapids; daughter, Debra Sue (Mike) Sandstrom of Battle Creek; 13 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Yvonne; son, Ronald; and siblings, Albert, Sheldon, Robert, Raymond, Billy and Louise.
Graveside services for Charles Richards will be held in the summer of 2021 at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or the Mizpah Shrine (1015 Memorial Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46805). For online condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.