Charles L. Diamond
Charles L. Diamond, 71, of Sherwood, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.

A memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Battle Creek. A private burial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held from 2:30-4:30 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lighthouse of Athens Event Hall.

The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2020.
