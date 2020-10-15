Charles L. Diamond, 71, of Sherwood, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Ascension Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo.



A memorial Mass will take place at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Battle Creek. A private burial will be held at Fort Custer National Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held from 2:30-4:30 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Lighthouse of Athens Event Hall.



The family is being assisted by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

