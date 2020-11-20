Charles "Chuck" Miller, 78, of Coldwater, received his wings Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
Private services will be held, with burial at Lockwood Cemetery. The family will host a public memorial service at a later date. Arrangements are by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Chuck was born May 17, 1942, in Lansing, to Paul and Lillian (Summers) Miller. He married Roberta Hildebrandt on April 22, 1972, in Angola, Ind.
Mr. Miller worked for many years with Thompson Asphalt and later for Avra Mobile Home Sales. He enjoyed fishing and was an avid motorcyclist, belonging to Kalamazoo Outriders Motorcycle Club and Eagle Riders, where he had served as past president. He also was a member and past president of Coldwater Eagles. Chuck loved riding in Poker Runs and having his wife, Bobbie, always right behind him on his bike. He always was up for a great time, making the most of every event and gathering. Chuck was a great man who touched the lives of many. He always wanted people he knew to be happy and even those he didn't know. He loved his family with all his heart and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 48 years, Bobbie; his children Kip (Angie) Miller of Columbus Grove, Ohio, and Hope Stafford of Coldwater; his grandchildren Ryan, Nick, Kayla and Donovan; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his son and daughter-in-law Chuckie B. and Dee Miller; his grandson Beau Miller; and brothers Byron and Carl Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are greatly appreciated and may be directed to the family to help with expenses. Online: www.dutcherfh.com.