Charlotte M. DuBay, 76, died Oct.19, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio. She graduated from Jonesville, while living the majority of her life in Quincy.
She retired from the Quincy post office in 2004.
She is survived by daughters Michelle DuBay (Bryan, Ohio) and Lynette Fogg (Boise, Idaho); a son, Skip DuBay (Lansing); six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosaline (Spencer) Holt; and a brother, Dale Duncan.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 21, 2019