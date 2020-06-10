Chris Robert Gray, 60, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Revelation Chapel Church in Fremont, Ind., with Pastors Kelly Young and John Winright officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Chris was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Coldwater, to Robert D. and Carolyn S. (Wooster) Gray. He was a 1978 graduate of Coldwater High School and had worked at Coldwater Veneer as a sawmill supervisor for 43 years. On June 1, 1985, Chris married Linda Myers in Coldwater and she survives.
Chris was a hardworking man, always splitting wood to keep the fireplace warm, but taking the time to enjoy the outdoors as well through hunting and fishing. He also was fond of keno, bowling and playing cards, especially with his brothers. But his true passion was spending time with his grandchildren and his family. Chris had a special bond with his youngest brother Todd and his wife, Cathy, whom they affectionately referred to him as "Chrissy," but his big and strong character was only matched by his loving and caring heart with which he filled his entire family.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Chris is survived by his parents, Rod (Marilyn) Renner of Quincy; his children, Brittany (Brandon) Heiney and Jonathan (Allison) Gray, both of Coldwater; his brothers, Jeff (Theresa) Gray of Quincy and Todd (Cathy) Gray of Coldwater; his five grandchildren, Connor Gray, Kinleigh Gray, Maddison Gray, Beau Heiney and Mackenzie Gray; many loving nieces and nephews; his father and mother-in-law, Howard (Mary) Myers of Delta, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Janice Muir of Toledo, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Howard Myers Jr. of Delta, Ohio; and his dog, Bear.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Gray; and two brothers, Marty and Jeff Renner.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Revelation Chapel Church in Fremont, Ind., with Pastors Kelly Young and John Winright officiating. The family will receive friends for visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Chris was born Jan. 24, 1960, in Coldwater, to Robert D. and Carolyn S. (Wooster) Gray. He was a 1978 graduate of Coldwater High School and had worked at Coldwater Veneer as a sawmill supervisor for 43 years. On June 1, 1985, Chris married Linda Myers in Coldwater and she survives.
Chris was a hardworking man, always splitting wood to keep the fireplace warm, but taking the time to enjoy the outdoors as well through hunting and fishing. He also was fond of keno, bowling and playing cards, especially with his brothers. But his true passion was spending time with his grandchildren and his family. Chris had a special bond with his youngest brother Todd and his wife, Cathy, whom they affectionately referred to him as "Chrissy," but his big and strong character was only matched by his loving and caring heart with which he filled his entire family.
In addition to his wife, Linda, Chris is survived by his parents, Rod (Marilyn) Renner of Quincy; his children, Brittany (Brandon) Heiney and Jonathan (Allison) Gray, both of Coldwater; his brothers, Jeff (Theresa) Gray of Quincy and Todd (Cathy) Gray of Coldwater; his five grandchildren, Connor Gray, Kinleigh Gray, Maddison Gray, Beau Heiney and Mackenzie Gray; many loving nieces and nephews; his father and mother-in-law, Howard (Mary) Myers of Delta, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Janice Muir of Toledo, Ohio; a brother-in-law, Howard Myers Jr. of Delta, Ohio; and his dog, Bear.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Carolyn Gray; and two brothers, Marty and Jeff Renner.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jun. 10, 2020.