Christopher Allen Richardson age 31 of Bronson, Mich., passed away Friday evening, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Coldwater Regional Hospital in Coldwater.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes, 114 S. Nottawa St., Sturgis, MI 49091, 269-651-2331. Cremation will follow the visitation.
Memorial donations would be appreciated to the funeral home to help with expenses.
The complete obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 29, 2019