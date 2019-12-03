Home

Marysville Funeral Home
1200 Michigan Avenue
Marysville, MI 48040
(810) 364-7100
Clair J. Dillon

Clair J. Dillon Obituary
Clair Joseph Dillon, 90, of Marysville, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019.

He was born December 23, 1928 in Detroit to the late John and Agnes Dillon, but was raised in Sarnia, Ontario from 1930 to 1950. He married Joyce G. Fralick on August 19, 1950 at St. Joseph's Church in Sarnia, Ontario. She died January 8, 2014.

Clair was proud of his Irish heritage and liked to recall a trip to Ireland that he and Joyce made in 1984 as part of a "Dillon Reunion". He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing hockey and football in his youth at St. Pat's High School in Sarnia and later golf, hunting, and fishing. He was Past Grand Knight, and a life member of the Knights of Columbus in Coldwater, Michigan, Venice, Florida, and Marysville. He enjoyed his membership at the Elks, Moose, and Rotary clubs in various locations during his working career. He retired from Alumax, Inc. after a long career in sales and management in the Aluminum extrusion industry.

He is survived by a daughter, Kathleen (Henry) Motes; four sons, Stephen (Mary) Dillon, Timothy (Patricia) Dillon, Joseph Dillon, and John (Debbie) Dillon; ten grandchildren, Tracy, Sara, Kelli, Ryan, Bailie, Michael, Patrick, Alyssa, Jenny and Cody; several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; sister, Bernice (Peter) McDonald; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Russ and Donna Kelly; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Dillon; brother, William (Janine) Dillon; and daughter-in-law, Pamela Dillon; and son-in-law, Ronnie Crawford.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Port Huron at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to . To send condolences, visit marysvillefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 3, 2019
