Clair William Omo, 94, of Quincy passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Maple Lawn.
A funeral service will start at 11:30 am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with a Mason's Ceremony, followed by Pastor Brad Parrish from Union Church of Quincy officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Coldwater American Legion Post #52. Visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2:00 – 5:00 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. There will be an additional memorial service in July of 2021 for those who were unable to attend.
Clair was born October 23, 1926 to Argyle and Blanche (Flint) Omo in Jackson. Like many others of that era, Clair entered the U.S. Navy in 1943 and served during WWII. During his time in the service, he married the love of his life, Donna Mohr on February 10, 1946. She preceded him in death on February 18, 2015. Clair worked as the office manager at Midwest Foundry for many years, retiring in 1988 at the age of 62.
Clair was a man of faith, attending the Union Church of Quincy. At one time he was a member of the Mason's Lodge, the Shriner's, and the Quincy American Legion. Clair enjoyed going golfing and bowling. He liked traveling and kept track of many crew members that he served with on the USS LST 854. Clair will be remembered for his quick wit, always having a good joke ready. He was very outgoing and kept a positive outlook on life. Clair's true joy in life was being around his family, especially attending his grandchildren's events.
Mr. Omo is survived by his sons Craig (Kathy) Omo of Portage and Gary (Pam) Omo of Coldwater; his grandchildren Christopher Omo, Chad (Jennifer) Omo, Marcella Omo, and Michonne Omo; his step-grandchildren Amy (Jose Rangel) Hazel, Daniel (Tammy) Hazel, and Megan (Ben) Aubry; his great grandchildren Connor and Colin Omo; his step-great grandchildren David Ranta, Ed, Otto, and Isaac Monske, Jose and Alexis Rodriguez, Benjamin and Kadence Hazel, and Eleanor and Margaret Aubry. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 69 years Donna Omo; his brother Robert (Mary) Omo; and his sister Norma Jean Omo.
Memorials may be directed to the Union Church of Quincy. www.dutcherfh.com