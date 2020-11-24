Claire Elaine Moss, 95, of Bronson passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. At the time of her passing she was living at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater. A private memorial service for Claire will be held in Plainwell. A live stream of the service will be available to view for those unable to attend the service.She was born January 22, 1925 to Walter Frederick and Clarissa "Elsa" (Frankeberger) Loomis in Jackson. She graduated from Jackson High School in 1943 and on April 28, 1945 she married Carl D. Moss of Albion in Jackson. Carl preceded her in death on November 24, 1992. From 1945 to 2006 Claire spent her life in Albion, then moved to Bronson in 2006 where she remained. Leading a varied career, Claire worked for Sears in Jackson, Albion College, Corning in Albion, and finally Hayes-Albion Iron Co. where she retired after 25 years of service in 1986 as a sales accountant. She was a member of the North Parma Methodist church when she lived in Albion and the United Methodist Church in Bronson where she also served as the president of the United Methodist Women. Other activities included the #354 Mystic Star, Pedro Card Club, and Order of the Eastern Star where she serviced as Worthy Matron three times. Claire loved to read and playing bridge at the Senior Center; she and Carl enjoyed playing cards so much they would meet every month with the Pedro Card Club to play and once a year, the club would meet at their cottage near Gladwin for a weekend of playing. Above all though, her true passion and joy in life was her family. She especially loved the family 4th of July celebrations at her home in Bronson.Claire is survived by her children Michael Moss of Arlington, TX, Kathleen (Alan) Gray of Bronson, Richard (Sue) Moss of Kalamazoo, James Moss of Arnold, MO; her sisters Nadine Knowles of Vista, CA, Ellen Hatch of San Diego, CA; her sister-in-law Kathleen Mergaert of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada; 12 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Carl, and two brothers Corydon Loomis and Walter Loomis Jr.Memorial contributions are suggested to the United Methodist Church in Bronson or The Order of the Eastern Star #351.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.