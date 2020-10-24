Clarence H. Hughes, 80, of Tekonsha Township, Burlington, died in the loving care of his family at his home on Wednesday night, October 21, 2020.
Clarence was born October 29, 1939, in Newton Township, to George Washington Hughes and Rose Marie (Spooner) Hughes. Clarence attended Union City schools. He enlisted in and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Clarence married Donna L. Herman on April 14, 1960, in Burlington. The couple have made their home in the Burlington-Union City area most of their lives, raising their family and serving their community. They did live for short times in St. Joseph and Detroit, as well as Texas.
He was a talented auto body man. Clarence owned and operated Tim's Body Shop in Tekonsha from 1962 until 1982. He enjoyed a career with Coca-Cola, first in Texas from 1983 to 1985 working in the company body shop, repairing damaged Coca-Cola vehicles. He transferred to St. Joe then to Detroit area to become a driver/representative, working on the east of the state, living in the Detroit area from 1986 until 2002. He and Donna returned home, with Clarence and his brothers building their forever home in Tekonsha Township. He went to work for Denso in 2003 and retired in July 2009.
Even with the limited amount of extra time in his life because of his dedication to his family and his work, Clarence fulfilled a role as community servant also. He served with the Burlington Township Fire Department beginning in 1969 as a firefighter. He became Assistant Chief serving under his brother Leo Hughes when he served as chief, and then in 1977 was promoted to Chief. He served in that position until his retirement from the department to move to Texas in 1982.
He had a love for older farm tractors and was a member of Calhoun County Yesteryear Association, where he spent time with family and friends with the same love of restoring and competing with the old tractors that Clarence had. Clarence enjoyed restoring antique John Deere tractors and he participated in the antique class tractor pull events with the help of all his family! His love for his hobby was infectious, with his son-in-law Chris, daughter Tamy and grandson Alex jumping on board with their own projects! When Clarence's Hospice bed was positioned in the house, it was by a window so Clarence could look out and see where his family parked his beloved John Deere in their yard, bringing him a smile!
Clarence, Donna and Tamy all were cancer survivors, and they organized a fundraiser sponsored by Calhoun Yesteryear Association called "Driving For The Cure" that started in Marshall at the fairgrounds and followed a route through the county, ending up back at the fair ground. The first "Driving For The Cure" was held in 2011. At the 10th annual event this year, 73 tractors participated. The family felt determined to continue the tradition for the love of our community, even during these difficult times.
Surviving are his beloved wife Donna; daughter Tamy (Christopher) Woodward of Concord; son Bryan Hughes of Burlington; grandchildren Cailen M. Woodward, Christopher Alexander "Alex" (Emily) Woodward, Alyssa L. (Jake) Ewing, Bryan Austin Hughes and Tyler Hunter Hughes; his brothers Leo (Carol) Hughes of Burlington, Robert Hughes of Burlington and Roger (Mary) Hughes of Tekonsha; his sister Shirley (Bruce) Chaffee of Burlington; and nieces and nephews.
Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Terry Hughes and Jerry Hughes; brothers Floyd Hughes and Lloyd Hughes: and sisters-in-law Wilma Hughes and Pat Hughes.
Friends may call 4:30-8 p.m. Monday, October 26, at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, 723 U.S. Hwy. 27 N, Marshall. Funeral services celebrating Clarence's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Kempf Family Funeral and Cremation Services, with Pastor Pete Payne and Pastor Brent Steel officiating. Friends and family then will process to Burlington Cemetery, with the final part of Clarence's last ride being on a farm wagon pulled by his own antique John Deere!
The family suggests memorials to The Fountain Clinic, 111 N. Jefferson St. #1, Marshall MI 49068 (https://www.fountainclinic.org/fundraisers-donations/
). Memorial contributions may be mailed to Kempf Funeral Home, PO Box 519, Marshall MI 49068, for delivery to the charity. Leave a personal message for the family and sign the online guestbook https://www.kempffuneralhome.com.