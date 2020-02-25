|
|
Clarke Edward Diesel, 78 of Coldwater passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Maple Lawn, while surrounded by his loving family.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Mark Case of California Community Church officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
Clarke was born October 5, 1941to William and Lucy (Murfey) Diesel in Normal, IL. On May 18, 1963 he married the love of his life, Kathleen "Kathy" McGraw. She preceded him in death on August 11, 2017. Clarke was an excellent salesman, spending many years with St. Louis Trimming. He also was an antiques dealer for many years.
Clarke was a member of the Jaycee's and the Optimist Clubs. 1978 Clarke and Kathy moved their family to Coldwater. He continued to pursue being an antique dealer, spending time going to garage sales and auctions for the next item that he could do some wheeling & dealing on. Clarke enjoyed watching old movies and old music and earning the nickname "Old Codger". He will be remembered for his ease of meeting people and making new friends.
Mr. Diesel is survived by his children Elizabeth (William) McKinley of Quincy, Jenny (Andy Homan) Bell of Schoolcraft, and Alexander (Angela) Diesel of Grand Rapids; his grandchildren Brian Wood, Aaron (Jessica) Wood, Nathan Wood, Katlyn Wood, Rilla Berry, Jacob Bell, Samuel Bell, Anthony Diesel, Hannah Diesel, and Danyell Monge; his great grandson Everett Wood; and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 54 years, Kathy Diesel; his grandson Joshua Wood; his brother William (Mary) Diesel; and his dog "Domino".
Memorials may be directed to the Branch County Humane Society. www.dutcherfh.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020