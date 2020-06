Clifford J. Wyss, 89, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his home.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Coldwater with Rev. Fr. Dan Hyman officiating. A public visitation will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 from 4-7:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Private interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. www.dutcherfh.com