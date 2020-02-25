|
Clifton Leroy Otis, 90, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Drew's Place of Coldwater.
A funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Lester Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.
Clifton was born September 29, 1929 in Coldwater to Morris and Mable (Johnson) Otis.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020