Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifton Otis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifton L. Otis

Send Flowers
Clifton L. Otis Obituary
Clifton Leroy Otis, 90, of Coldwater, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Drew's Place of Coldwater.

A funeral service will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12:00 PM noon at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. Interment will follow at Lester Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of service at the funeral home.

Clifton was born September 29, 1929 in Coldwater to Morris and Mable (Johnson) Otis.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifton's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -