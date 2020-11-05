1/1
Consuella E. AcMoody
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Consuella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Consuella "Connie" Earla AcMoody, 94 of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Maple Lawn.

A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Brad Parrish of Union Church of Quincy officiating. Interment will follow at Batavia Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.

Consuella was born November 30, 1925 to Earl and Elenor (Jewett) Gifford in Cleveland, OH. She met the love of her life, Robert AcMoody at a dance in Batavia Township. They were married on March 15, 1952 in Colon. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2009.

Connie was a woman of faith, attending the Methodist Church of Bronson for many years. She had many interests including going driving and shopping, especially tooling around in the electric carts. Connie and Robert spent many years going dancing. Her true joy in life was being around her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. Connie will be remembered by many for being a character.

Mrs. AcMoody is survived by her children, Tangileen Klein of Mendon, Bondelynn (Randall) Hull of Jonesville, Robert L. (Paula) AcMoody, Jr. of Bronson and Cerinda (Mark) Hemker of Quincy, grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Krol, Sharon (Ely) Klein, Karen (Robert) Hensell, William Klein, Laura (Geren) Moreczek, Rosemary Klein, Danielle (Levi) Soltis, Desiree Belote, Cortni Hull, Marie (Eric) Slisher, Charles (Elizabeth) AcMoody, Elaine (Trevor) Ferry, Wayne (Hayley) AcMoody, David (Stephanie) Weber, Angela (Kurtis)Woodard, Michael (Kayla) Hemker, Travas Hemker, Jenelle (Wyatt) Devenney and 32 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by, son-in-law, Roger Klein, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.

Memorials are directed to Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility. www.dutcherfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved