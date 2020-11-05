Consuella "Connie" Earla AcMoody, 94 of Coldwater passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Maple Lawn.
A funeral service will take place at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater with Pastor Brad Parrish of Union Church of Quincy officiating. Interment will follow at Batavia Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, November 6, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater from 4:00 – 7:00 pm.
Consuella was born November 30, 1925 to Earl and Elenor (Jewett) Gifford in Cleveland, OH. She met the love of her life, Robert AcMoody at a dance in Batavia Township. They were married on March 15, 1952 in Colon. He preceded her in death on January 8, 2009.
Connie was a woman of faith, attending the Methodist Church of Bronson for many years. She had many interests including going driving and shopping, especially tooling around in the electric carts. Connie and Robert spent many years going dancing. Her true joy in life was being around her family, especially her grand and great grandchildren. Connie will be remembered by many for being a character.
Mrs. AcMoody is survived by her children, Tangileen Klein of Mendon, Bondelynn (Randall) Hull of Jonesville, Robert L. (Paula) AcMoody, Jr. of Bronson and Cerinda (Mark) Hemker of Quincy, grandchildren, Jennifer (John) Krol, Sharon (Ely) Klein, Karen (Robert) Hensell, William Klein, Laura (Geren) Moreczek, Rosemary Klein, Danielle (Levi) Soltis, Desiree Belote, Cortni Hull, Marie (Eric) Slisher, Charles (Elizabeth) AcMoody, Elaine (Trevor) Ferry, Wayne (Hayley) AcMoody, David (Stephanie) Weber, Angela (Kurtis)Woodard, Michael (Kayla) Hemker, Travas Hemker, Jenelle (Wyatt) Devenney and 32 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by, son-in-law, Roger Klein, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
Memorials are directed to Maple Lawn Medical Care Facility.