Craig Herbert Sebald, 93, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Masonville Place.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Craig was born June 21, 1927, with his younger twin brother, Dana, to Herbert and Mary (Bishop) Sebald in Ann Arbor. He shared a life-long deep and unspoken bond with his twin brother, Dana. He proudly served the U.S. Navy during both World War II and Korea, part of the time with Dana on the same mine sweeper in the Philippines. In his pre-teen years, Craig and Dana spent their winters in Clearwater, Fla., where the family owned a second home. In 1943, his parents purchased "the farm" on the outskirts of Coldwater. After finishing his World War II tour, he attended Michigan State University, earning a business degree. Craig worked for Michigan Gas Utilities for many years in different capacities, becoming the district manager before retiring.
On November 3, 1950, he married the love of his life, Rita Sweet, at St. Charles Rectory. They shared almost 70 years of marriage. Craig was involved in many different clubs over the years, but was most proud of his membership in Coldwater Noon Rotary, where he had a 58-year run of perfect attendance and was presented the Paul Harris Award, the club's highest honor. He donated many pints of blood over his lifetime to American Red Cross. At Masonville, he thrived in the family atmosphere where he could monitor the dog park, play bingo daily and share meals with other residents.
Craig had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid duck hunter, belonging to Ducks Unlimited. He spent many autumn days hunting with his brother and his cherished Lab retrievers. Woodworking kept him busy, especially making Bartlet Reproduction items. Craig was very skilled in restoring OG case clocks. He was a true handyman, not afraid to tackle any project. Craig was always doing something and puttering around his home. He enjoyed reading, watching sports on TV including NASCAR races and riding his bike to the farm to tend his vegetable garden. He and his brother were country music fans. Craig will be remembered for his meticulous and exact methods of doing many things in his life. His true joy in life was being around his family, of whom he was very proud. Craig especially enjoyed spending time with his grand-daughter, introducing her to the antics of "The Three Stooges."
Mr. Sebald is survived by his wife, Rita Sebald of Coldwater; his daughter Lucinda (Andrew Van Doren) Sebald of Union City; his son Randall Sebald of Coldwater; his sister-in-law Marjorie Sebald of Coldwater; his granddaughter Dana Sebald-Van Doren; and his niece Janna (Kim Kaechele) Sebald. He was preceded in death by his parents; his younger twin Dana Sebald; and his son Timothy Sebald.
Memorials may be directed to Branch County Humane Society or Branch County Food Pantry. www.dutcherfh.com.