1/1
Craig H. Sebald
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Craig Herbert Sebald, 93, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Masonville Place.
In following his wishes, cremation has taken place and a private burial will take place at Oak Grove Cemetery with military honors. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home.
Craig was born June 21, 1927, with his younger twin brother, Dana, to Herbert and Mary (Bishop) Sebald in Ann Arbor. He shared a life-long deep and unspoken bond with his twin brother, Dana. He proudly served the U.S. Navy during both World War II and Korea, part of the time with Dana on the same mine sweeper in the Philippines. In his pre-teen years, Craig and Dana spent their winters in Clearwater, Fla., where the family owned a second home. In 1943, his parents purchased "the farm" on the outskirts of Coldwater. After finishing his World War II tour, he attended Michigan State University, earning a business degree. Craig worked for Michigan Gas Utilities for many years in different capacities, becoming the district manager before retiring.
On November 3, 1950, he married the love of his life, Rita Sweet, at St. Charles Rectory. They shared almost 70 years of marriage. Craig was involved in many different clubs over the years, but was most proud of his membership in Coldwater Noon Rotary, where he had a 58-year run of perfect attendance and was presented the Paul Harris Award, the club's highest honor. He donated many pints of blood over his lifetime to American Red Cross. At Masonville, he thrived in the family atmosphere where he could monitor the dog park, play bingo daily and share meals with other residents.
Craig had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid duck hunter, belonging to Ducks Unlimited. He spent many autumn days hunting with his brother and his cherished Lab retrievers. Woodworking kept him busy, especially making Bartlet Reproduction items. Craig was very skilled in restoring OG case clocks. He was a true handyman, not afraid to tackle any project. Craig was always doing something and puttering around his home. He enjoyed reading, watching sports on TV including NASCAR races and riding his bike to the farm to tend his vegetable garden. He and his brother were country music fans. Craig will be remembered for his meticulous and exact methods of doing many things in his life. His true joy in life was being around his family, of whom he was very proud. Craig especially enjoyed spending time with his grand-daughter, introducing her to the antics of "The Three Stooges."
Mr. Sebald is survived by his wife, Rita Sebald of Coldwater; his daughter Lucinda (Andrew Van Doren) Sebald of Union City; his son Randall Sebald of Coldwater; his sister-in-law Marjorie Sebald of Coldwater; his granddaughter Dana Sebald-Van Doren; and his niece Janna (Kim Kaechele) Sebald. He was preceded in death by his parents; his younger twin Dana Sebald; and his son Timothy Sebald.
Memorials may be directed to Branch County Humane Society or Branch County Food Pantry. www.dutcherfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dutcher Funeral Home
440 W Chicago St
Coldwater, MI 49036
(517) 278-2795
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dutcher Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved