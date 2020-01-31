|
|
|
Dale Edward Holmes, 84, of Union City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at Lyon Lake Cemetery in Fredonia Township. Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Lighthouse in Union City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020