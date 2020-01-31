Home

Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
(517) 741-4555
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation Services, LLC
634 Mendon Road
Union City, MI 49094
View Map
Dale E. Holmes Obituary
Dale Edward Holmes, 84, of Union City, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb.1, 2020 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. Interment will follow at Lyon Lake Cemetery in Fredonia Township. Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Lighthouse in Union City.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Please visit www.lighthousefuneral.com to share memories, pictures and videos with the family.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 31, 2020
