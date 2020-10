Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Dale's life story with friends and family

Share Dale's life story with friends and family

Dale Frederick Wall, age 86, of Marquette, and formerly of Fremont, Ind., passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Hospital in Iron Mountain.

Funeral arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Ind.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store