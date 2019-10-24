|
|
|
Daniel Allen Hart, 79, of Union City, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence in Battle Creek, surrounded by his family.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City. Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, just prior to the service, on October 29, 2019, also at Lighthouse.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 24, 2019