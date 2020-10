Danny Lynn Davis, 60, of Bronson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home, with his daughter.A memorial service for Danny will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Church of Christ in Bronson, with Evangelist Mike Roberts officiating.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, www.dutcherfh.com.