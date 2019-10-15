|
|
Darlene M Snyder 90, of Bear Lake and Coldwater, passed away Tuesday October 2, 2019 at her daughter's home.
Darlene was born June 4, 1929, to Floyd and Margaret (Thatcher) Robey. She married Melvin Snyder on October 22, 1950, he preceded her in death on October 25, 2008.
Darlene enjoyed reading, baking and playing cards with her sisters.
Darlene is survived by her daughters Kathy (Ron) Gose of Bear Lake Mi, Chris (Craig) Neusbaum, Karen Hagaman, her siblings Betty Neusbaum of Coldwater, Lorraine Fickle of Quincy, Edwin (Mary) Robey of Coldwater along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, brother Tom Robey, and sisters Mary Hart and Maxine Scutt.
Per Darlene's request cremation has taken place and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Oct. 15, 2019