David Anderson, 74, of Coldwater, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at The Laurels of Coldwater.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
He was born October 18, 1946, to Robert and Anna (Deeds) Anderson in Battle Creek. Dave had led a long and varied career in manufacturing until his retirement. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Detroit Tigers. He enjoyed reading, history and learning music, but above all, spending time with his friends. David was a prankster and could always be counted on for a good laugh or a helping hand. He had a warm heart and a kindness about him that was truly his own; a wonderful man who will be dearly missed.
David is survived by his sister, Janice Summerfield of Kalamazoo; his nieces and nephews; his very special friends from Outlook Clubhouse; his good friends Amanda Moore, Brenda Porter, ToyLynn Cross; and his Club House family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorial donations are suggested to Adapt – Clubhouse in Coldwater.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com.