David J. Michalski, 76, of Coldwater, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson, with Pastors Don Matteson and Terry Siler officiating. Military honors will be presented by Bronson American Legion. Visitation will be held 2-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
David was born March 2, 1944, in Centreville, to John and Eldene (Smead) Michalski. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1965-1967, National Guard from 1982-1992 and re-enlisted to serve in Operation Desert Storm from 1991-1993.
On Dec. 14, 1991, David married Donna (Salisbury) Rollins in Mendon. He worked 42 years at Douglas Autotech in Bronson, retiring in 2006.
Mr. Michalski attended Batavia Community Church and was a member of Bronson American Legion. He was actively involved with both the Coldwater and Sturgis Parents Without Partners and attended many senior dances at Burnside Senior Center. David looked forward to his McDonald's morning coffee group in Bronson and enjoyed years of playing softball, coaching baseball and singing karaoke.
David is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Patricia (Randy) Nichols of Quincy, Stacie (Rex) Hudson of Marshall, David Scott (Robin) Michalski of Coldwater and Amy (Stephen DeWitt) Mitchell of Coldwater; his former wife, Betty Persons of Burr Oak; his grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Tyler, Paul, Alysha and Ashley; his great-grandchildren Amara, Nova, Brandy, Dyson, Phoenix, Hunter, Kassandra, Angel, Nevaeh and Logan, who was born three hours before David's death. He was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Michalski; and his stepson, Andy Booth.
Memorials may be directed to Bronson American Legion. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Mar. 11, 2020