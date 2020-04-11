|
David McGrath Jr., 53, of Coldwater passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
A Celebration of Life for Dave will be held at a later date.
He was born Dec. 14, 1966, in Cambridge, Mass., to David and Anita (Craig) McGrath. David had attended the University of Massachusetts Lowell, receiving his bachelor's degree in engineering. On Nov. 6, 1999, he married Tina Eaton and she survives.
He was a marketing manager for Sekisui Voltek in Coldwater and also had spent time in sales as well as the foam industry throughout his career. Dave was a member of Sons of the American Legion and enjoyed the outdoors, Boston sports teams, but most of all, he loved his family. He was always there to lend a helping hand and had a talent for being able to build anything, making projects around the house another joy of his. David was the protector of his family and will always be missed for the loving and considerate husband, father, grandfather, son and brother that he was.
In addition to his wife Tina, he is survived by his mother, Anita Costa of Massachusetts; his two children, Tyler (Sheila) Streets of Saginaw and Quintin Yearling of Coldwater; his sisters, Anita McPherson, Diane Stewart and Maureen McPherson, all of Massachusetts; his four grandchildren, Leyton, Nora, Presley and Jude; his nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; his father-in-law, Ernest Eaton of Coldwater; his sister-in-law, Autumn (Jim) Billman of Coldwater; and his brother-in-law, Scott Eaton of Coldwater.
David was preceded in death by his father; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Stewart.
Memorial donations are suggested to the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Apr. 11, 2020