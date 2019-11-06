|
Deanna G. Kehoe age 72 of Coldwater passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home. She was born January 12, 1947 in Coldwater, Michigan, the daughter of Alden and Fannie (Whitt) Haynes.
She married Donald Kehoe on August 28, 1971 and he preceded her in death on November 22, 2003. She is also preceded in death by her parents.
Deanna worked as Branch Manager for AAA for almost 30 years and most recently for Putnam Funeral Home as Office Manager for many years until her retirement in December of 2016. She had a vibrant spirit and was always known to have a smile on her face. She loved life and everything it had to offer including traveling to every place she could, going out to eat, theater, music and going to concerts. She was a member of the Coldwater United Methodist Church and was very involved in many church activities including using her gift as an organist and playing the bells. She was also a staple at the Burnside Center and would involve herself in the many activities and trips that were going on there. Deanna's greatest love was her friends and family. She loved and cherished any opportunity to spend with them. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Jolette (Brian) Thole of Centreville, brother, John (Martine) Haynes of Kingsport, TN, nieces and nephews: Karen (Steve) Bell, John C. (Vanessa) Haynes, Kevin Kehoe, Heather (Dan) Keefer, Holly (Kevin) Lamb, her beloved dog, Paco and countless friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the Coldwater United Methodist Church, 26 Marshall St. Services will be held at the church on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10AM with Reverend Julie Elmore officiating. Burial will follow in Batavia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Deanna's memory may be made to Mary Martha Diner of the Coldwater United Methodist Church at the Methodist Church or to the Branch County Food Pantry.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Nov. 6, 2019