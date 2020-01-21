|
Deanna Marie "Dee" Weiler, age 78, of Roscommon, died on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
Dee was born December 4, 1941 in Coldwater, Michigan to Harold and Marion (Lytle) Parshall. She married the love of her life, Philip R. Weiler on February 15, 1963 in Coldwater. Dee worked as the treasurer of South Branch Township for 26 years after moving up to Roscommon in 1971. In her spare time, she enjoyed baking, bowling, crocheting, knitting, and all varieties of crafts. Dee loved to travel across the country with her husband, and spent her winters in Florida where she played darts and shuffleboard. She was also quite the collector of all things turtle. Most of all, Dee loved spending time with her family.
Dee will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her sons Philip (April) Weiler of Roscommon and Patrick (Gina) Weiler of Lake Orion; grandsons Michael (Hannah) Weiler of Blissfield and Austin (Alexandra Potter) Weiler of Roscommon; and great-granddaughter Reagan Weiler; siblings Connie (Larry) Waldron, Doug (Gail) Parshall, Cathy (Brian) Stout, and John (Grace) Parshall; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Philip R. Weiler; and her parents.
A memorial service will take place at Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3 p.m. The family will accept friends beginning at 1 p.m.
The family prefers memorial contributions be made in Dee's name to the Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's. They would also like to express their appreciation and gratitude to the staff at the Brook of Roscommon and to Compassus of West Branch for the care and love they provided Dee.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Jan. 21, 2020