Deborah Lynn McGinnis, 65, of Clarendon Township, passed away at home Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation in Union City. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m.



