Debra Ann Bird, age 57, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.



She was born on July 27, 1962 in Hudson, Michigan.



Funeral Arrangements are pending and will be announced by Beams Funeral Home –Fremont, Ind.









