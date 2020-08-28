Debra Kay Uren, 68, of Coldwater, passed away at her daughter's home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.



A celebration of Deb's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater, with Pastor Dave Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020, also at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

