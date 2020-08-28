1/
Debra K. Uren
Debra Kay Uren, 68, of Coldwater, passed away at her daughter's home on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by family, under the care of Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan.

A celebration of Deb's life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Coldwater, with Pastor Dave Pierce officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater. Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020, also at the First Baptist Church. The family is being served by Lighthouse Funeral & Cremation of Union City.

Published in The Daily Reporter on Aug. 28, 2020.
