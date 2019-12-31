|
|
Dennis D. Downs, 72, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital.
The funeral service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater with Pastor Aaron Chittick officiating. Interment will follow at California Corners Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4-8:00 PM at Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
Denny was born July 16, 1947 in Muncie, IN to Ernest Gerald & Lorean (Graham) "Big Grandma" Downs. He spent his early years in Dunkirk, IN and in 1954 the family moved to a cottage on Pearl Beach, Coldwater Lake. He loved Coldwater's south chain of lakes and resided there almost his entire life. At the age of 9, Denny's parents bought him a Turn-A-Craft racing boat. He raced Class A plane boats in a racing circuit at the age of 12 and his love of wooden boats never ended.
Denny graduated from Coldwater High School in 1965, where he had played football and basketball for the Cardinals. In 1967, he married Cheryl Vance at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Coldwater, where he was also a member. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Western MI University in 1970. Denny served in the Michigan National Guard for 6 years, coached his boys in grade school basketball and was a Webelo Scout Leader at Lakeland School. He restored several Chris Craft boats and always had a project he was working on.
Denny worked for the Department of Social Services as a Social Worker for 28 years, retiring in 2002. He owned and operated Loon Lake Flag and Pole Company for 12 years. After his retirement, he and his wife Cheryl took several overseas trips and many cruises, which he loved because he could eat any time he wanted, 24 hours a day.
Denny is survived by his wife Cheryl of 52 years, his three sons whom he loved and was so very proud of, Matthew of Coldwater, Benjamin of Hermosa Beach, CA, Graham (Breanna) of Coldwater, three grandchildren whom he adored Hayden Matthew, Calison Nicole and Vance Jonathan. His brother Larry (Judy) Downs of Coldwater, sister-in-law Colleen (Bill Price) Vance of Ann Arbor, his nephews and nieces Seth, Justin and Aaron Downs, Amy Garcia and Erika Downs. He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Leland and Donna Vance and brother-in-law John Vance.
Memorials may be directed to the John R. Vance / University of MI Scholarship or St. Paul Lutheran Church. www.dutcherfh.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019