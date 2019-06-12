Home

Denver A. Nutt, 52, of Quincy, MI, passed away on June 7, 2019, unexpectedly at his home
Born in Coldwater, MI, on June 14, 1966, to the late Dale and Sally (Ellight) Nutt. He spent his formative years in the Coldwater area. His father Dale passed away at a young age, and he was raised with his mom by his step-father Michael Patrick Adams.
Denver was married to Mickie (Blevins) Banker in Coldwater, on July 11, 1997.
He was a jack of all trades and a talented auto mechanic. He had a love of motorcycles. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and salmon fishing. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends.
Denver is survived by his wife of 21 years, Mickie Nutt; four sons, Devin Nutt, Bobby (Chelsey) Banker, DJ (Chelsey) Blevins and Daniel Nutt; three brothers, Kim (Cindy) Loose, Dale (Lagatha) Nutt and Lonnie Nutt; two sisters, Lisa (Kevin) Meyers and Paula (David) Lopez; a grandson, Bennett Banker; a granddaughter, Emmri Tullis.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Felicia Banker and a baby brother.
A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date for family and close friends.
Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.
Published in The Daily Reporter on June 12, 2019
