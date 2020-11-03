Dessie Ann Gillette, 63 of Bronson passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her sister's home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
A celebration of Dessie's life will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson with Pastor Brian Hice of the Community of Christ Church officiating. Interment will follow at Bronson Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 & 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Dutcher Funeral Home in Bronson.
Dessie was born May 14, 1957 to Max and Hattie (Ormsbee) Wells in Sturgis. She graduated from Bronson High School in 1975. Dessie continued her education at Glen Oaks College earning a certificate in Computer Software. She then took the Office Manager position with Automation Plus, Inc. where she worked for 25 years until her retirement on October 25, 2019.
Dessie married William Gillette of Bronson in 1984 and they shared nearly 28 years together which allowed them to travel to nearly all 50 states including a trip to Alaska, in which they drove 10,500 miles in 23 days and a trip to Hawaii after Bill retired at the age of 82. They shared many great stories and memories during their time together.
Dessie was a woman of faith. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church, where she also served as Co-Pastor for the past two years and Sunday school coordinator for many years. Dessie was a very artistic woman. She was always working on one craft or another and enjoyed crocheting and making fleece blankets, making cards, and taking a lot of photographs. Dessie had a tremendous love for her dog "Sophie".
Dessie had a huge smile and a heart as big as she was at giving to not just some but to everyone. When you heard her infectious laugh, you knew her love surrounded you. Dessie's greatest achievement in life was being a wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin to her family. She was full of life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Dessie is survived by her parents Max (Hattie) Wells; her sisters Sherry (Tom) Talbot, Joy (Jamie Mayer) Clawson, Melody (Ron) Hostetler; her nieces Shandra (Alec) Hawes, Rayshell (Ryan) Losinski, Danielle (Tony) Easterday, and Maria Hostetler; her nephews Charles (Sahvana) Clawson, Tommy (Rhusti) Talbot, and Austin (Madison Hilderley) Hostetler; her grandson's Heath (Theresa) Gillette and Jason Wheeler; her great grandson's Steel & Sebastian Gillette; as well as her great nieces and nephews Kyle & Keegan Clawson, Camden Losinski, and Maelee Talbot, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill on September 3, 2011.
Memorials may be directed to the Community of Christ Church of Coldwater. www.dutcherfh.com