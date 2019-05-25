|
Diane Dee Walston, 84, of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Borgess Hospital. She was born August 23, 1934, in Coldwater to Leo and Evelyn (Young) Dick. Diane married Hallett Walston and he preceded her in death.
She was a 1953 graduate of Coldwater High School and a member of the Red Hats. Diane enjoyed horses and mules and the Rocky Mountain Long Ears Association. She loved being involved in cruise-ins and car shows with her husband in their 1970 Cougar XR7.
Diane was also active in the Branch County Senior Center.
Diane is survived by her son, Richard (Teresa Paul) Walston of Quincy; daughter, Deborah (Randy) Sanders of Reading; sister, Donna O'Rourke of South Carolina; niece, Kathleen (Ben) Lewis of South Carolina; seven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren In addition to her husband, Hallett, Diane was preceded in death by her parents.
There will be a celebration of life service held for Diane Dee Walston at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy. To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefu, neralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 25, 2019