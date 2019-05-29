Home

Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
(517) 448-3481
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Eagle Funeral Home
415 W Main St
Hudson, MI 49247
Diane I. Cook


1950 - 2019
Diane I. Cook Obituary
Diane Irene Cook, 68, of Coldwater, passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 27, 2019 at her home. She was born October 15, 1950 in Coldwater, the daughter of Ervin and Norma (Swihart) Burritt. She married Charles Cook on November 7, 1970 and he survives.
Diane was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1969. She was employed at Watt's Drug Store before gaining employment in Quincy Community Schools as a classroom para-pro and eventually retired as the high school secretary. Diane loved to bake Santa cookies at Christmas and was very crafty. She especially enjoyed painting, sewing, knitting, and also had her own booth at Hog Creek Antique Mall in Allen. Diane had a very spunky personality and could be very feisty, but also very caring and kind.
Surviving besides her husband, Charles, are three sons, Clinton (Heather) Cook, Clay (Jill) Cook and Patrick (Lisa) Cook; and four grandchildren, Chase, Cailyn, Corrin and Quinn Cook.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings, Linda Buckley and Nathan Burritt.
A memorial service for Diane Cook will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy with Jeff Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Quincy. The family will receive friends for visitation Thursday from 3-7 PM at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Branch County Community Foundation in memory of Diane Cook.
To view this obituary or send condolences, visit www.eaglefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Daily Reporter on May 29, 2019
